The Athletes’ Corner & The Devoted Dreamers Foundation to Launch ‘Tackling Hunger with Demario Davis’ for The NFL Playoffs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 23: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after recovering a fumble during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Today, The Athletes’ Corner and The Devoted Dreamers Foundation announced that they will be launching ‘Tackling Hunger with Demario Davis’ for the NFL Playoffs. The campaign was created to fight hunger in the city of New Orleans, by linking meal-donations with the on-field performance of Demario Davis and the New Orleans Saints defense.

Here’s how it works:

The campaign will be active for every New Orleans Saints playoff game. For every tackle Demario Davis makes, The Athletes’ Corner and The Devoted Dreamers Foundation will provide 1,000 meals to a local food bank in New Orleans. For every sack the Saints defense records, they will provide 2,000 meals. In addition, the two foundations will donate 2,000 more meals for every turnover the Saints defense forces.

“A cornerstone of my faith is rooted in serving others. It embodies how I try to live my life and the work we do with Devoted Dreamers. Too many of our fellow New Orleanians are wondering where their next meal will come from and it’s a privilege to partner with Athletes Corner to help feed our neighbors.” – Demario Davis, Saints All-Pro, 2021 Bart Starr Award Winner, 2020 Saints Man of the Year and team nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, and Co-Founder of the Devoted Dreamers Foundation

“For The Athletes’ Corner, everything goes back to our faith, and it’s no secret that Demario Davis embodies our core values. Demario is an amazing father, and he is constantly demonstrating what it means to be a true servant leader. As the NFL playoffs kick off, we could not be happier to support him and his foundation to fight hunger in the city of New Orleans! – Kelenna Azubuike, Co-Founder of The Athletes’ Corner and Golden State Warriors Color Commentator

The New Orleans Saints host the Chicago Bears this Sunday at 3:40pm CT during the NFC Wild Card Round. Be sure to tune in to see ‘Tackling Hunger with Demario Davis’ in Action.

ABOUT THE ATHLETES’ CORNER

The Athletes’ Corner is a 501c3 Non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to help those who are struggling mentally, spiritually, and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. One of their primary focuses is their program called, ‘The Athletes’ Corner vs. Hunger’, where they link meal-donations with the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. The Athletes’ Corner vs. Hunger has already helped provide more than 750,000 meals through partnerships with The Golden State Warriors, Super Bowl Champion Zach Ertz & NFL MVP Adrian Peterson. To make The Athletes’ Corner vs. Hunger possible, The Athletes’ Corner partnered with the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Feeding America, to maximize the meal donations and distribution. The Athletes’ Corner is openly faith based, with Matthew 25 as their driving motive to “Feed the Hungry”. In addition to The Athletes’ Corner vs. Hunger, The Athletes’ Corner also creates faith-based content on their social media channels. In the last 12 months, they have generated more than 50 million impressions with the messages focused on faith and family. Visit https://theathletescorner.org/ to learn more!

ABOUT THE DEVOTED DREAMERS FOUNDATION

The Devoted Dreamers Foundation was founded in 2013 by Demario Davis and his wife Tamela. Demario, who grew up in an impoverished environment, was always a talented athlete and excelled in school. However, the influence of his surroundings led him to drugs, alcohol, gangs, violence and eventually jail. In 2008, while a student at Arkansas State University, Demario was shepherded into a relationship with Jesus Christ by the team chaplain. As the transformation took place in his heart, his life was transformed as well. Demario soon realized he had a heart to reach not only his teammates, but the next generation of leaders for the Kingdom of God. Demario, along with his wife, want to impact generations the way he was impacted by the Gospel. To learn more about the Devoted Dreamers Foundation, please visit: https://devoteddreamers.org/

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Saints}