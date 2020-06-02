‘The animals have missed guests’: Audubon Zoo set to reopen tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS– The Audubon Zoo has been closed for two months, but now they are ready to reopen tomorrow with new safety measures in place for guests.

Foot traffic will now be controlled with a one way flow, where as guests all go in one direction to the exhibits, and then exit. Although the flamingoes don’t have to social distance, everyone who visits must stay at a “lion’s length,” which happens to be six feet. You’ll notice hand sanitizer stations, and ropes and hay to separate guests from the exhibits and keep them from touching the glass.

Also important to know is membership cards have now gone digital and they are encouraging guests to buy tickets online.

“We’re using a timed ticketing approach. Every half hour we have a certain amount of tickets, which allows for a more safe environment for our guests,” Kyle Burks, Chief Operating Officer of Audubon Nature Institute said.

They will be selling 250 tickets per half hour which will allow guests to enjoy the zoo in a more safe way.

“We anticipate with 25 percent capacity, we’ll never have more than one thousand people on our 56-acre campus,” Burks said.

“Our animals have missed our guests, and we are excited to reopen Audubon to our community,” Burks said.

Masks are encouraged, but are not required for guests. Zoo staff are required to have their temperatures checked before they come on-site.