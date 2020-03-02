The 5th annual Spring Bride Expo welcomed future brides!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – More than one hundred ladies spent their Sunday afternoon planning their fairytale day at The Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell!

A harpist, cupcakes, and goody bags were a few things these future brides were looking forward to at the fifth annual Spring Bride Expo!

The event offered 55 different vendors! From the perfect bridesmaid dress, to top-of-the-line photographers, this wedding wonderland had it all!

“They won't have to go anywhere else” Show Promoter, Lisa Licciardi told WGNO with a smile. “They'll feel comfortable when they leave here! They'll have someone to speak to about everything they need to plan their wedding and to have it exactly the way they want it.”

Over 150 brides registered to be here today to create their dream wedding! And many say, this expo has exceeded their expectations!

“It gives me different ideas and views on what I can do for my wedding. Finding different venues to use-- different type of cakes! People really willing to help you find what you really desire” Future bride, Myrtle Hopkins told us!

Myrtle is getting married this May! Congratulations!

The Spring Bride Expo was only three hours, but it took over four months of planning! Lisa didn't mind at all!

“I hope when they leave here, they feel comfortable, they're relaxed about how they're gonna plan their wedding and they know what they're gonna do for their wedding day.”

The 6th annual spring bride expo is expected to happen next march!