NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tomatoes, tomatoes, and more tomatoes hit the New Orleans French Market Saturday, June 10 for the 37th annual Creole Tomato Festival!

Just when you thought festival season was over families, friends, and tomato lovers alike hit the French Quarter to enjoy some music and one-of-a-kind tomato-inspired dishes.

One main event included the “Best of Fest” which is a food booth & bloody Mary contest.

Check out the winners below:

Healthiest Creole Tomato Dish in partnership with Ochsner Eat Fit NOLA

Vendor: A&A Catering

A&A Catering Dish: Okra Shrimp Creole Tomato Stew

Best Creole Tomato Dish

Vendor: Southerns Food

Southerns Food Dish: Creole Tomato Chicken Sandwich

Most Creative Creole Tomato Dish

Vendor: Numada

Numada Dish: Red Snapper in Creole Tomato Sauce over rice with plantain

Queen’s Choice Award

Vendor: Numada

Numada Dish: Red Snapper in Creole Tomato Sauce over rice with plantain

Best Bloody Mar y

Vendor: Bootleg Betty

Bootleg Betty Garden District Bloody Mary: Who Dat Vodka, tomato, brines, horseradish, hot stuff, secrets, finished with a smoked salt rim garnished with lemon, lime and olive

Best Bloody Mary Garnish

Vendor: Bootleg Betty

Bootleg Betty Sweaty Betty: Who Dat Vodka, tomato, brines, horseradish, secrets, finished with a ring of fire rim and an andouille, habanero, scorpion pepper skewer

The festival wraps up Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. More information can be found on their website at: Creole Tomato Festival

