Texas begins phase 2 of reopening

by: Wes Rapaport, John Thomas, and Russell Falcon

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas has entered Phase 2 of Governor Greg Abbott’s expansion and reopening of businesses across the state.

In a conference the Texas Capitol on Monday afternoon, Abbott announced that more Texas businesses will be allowed to either reopen or open at larger capacity.

Businesses that will be able to reopen immediately include child care facilities, massage parlors, and youth clubs and sports facilities.

Then, on Friday, May 22, several other businesses will be able to open at 25% capacity, including bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, zoos and aquariums.

For bars, the state has established the following guidelines:

People should remain seated at tables when inside

No tables of more than six people

Dancing is “discouraged”

Hand sanitizer stations should be at entryways

There should be six feet of distance between parties

Meanwhile, professional sports, including baseball, tennis and basketball can reopen on May 31, but without in-person fans, according to the Governor.

Restaurants, which were already able to be open at 25% capacity, will now be able to open at 50% capacity, Abbott announced.

Phase 2 Expansion Executive OrderDownload

During the conference, the Governor said that since Texas entered Phase 1 of reopenings, the state has not seen any “entrenchments” of COVID-19, but rather has seen some spikes in areas — which he says the state was prepared to deal with.

Despite the expanded reopenings, Gov. Abbott stressed that Texans keep utilizing safe distancing and hygiene practices, including wearing face masks, washing hands and sanitizing areas.

“It is a fact that these safe practices save lives,” said Abbott.

“Today tomorrow and every day going forward, is one day closer to medical discoveries that will treat and protect people from getting COVID-19,” said Abbott. “Until that day, our focus is to keep you safe while also restoring your ability to get back to work. To open businesses to pay your bills, to put food on your table…a way to coexist with COVID-19. “

The state’s entry into Phase 2, according to Abbott, is the result of several metrics, including positivity rate.

According to a chart shown during the conference, Abbott explained that as of April 17, the seven-day average of positive test results was 13.86%. On May 17, the positivity rate was 4.97% — a large dip.

You can view the positivity rate chart below:

Additional factors in expanded reopenings, according to the Governor, are Texas’ growing supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Abbott said that the state currently distributes over 1 million face masks per day.

Abbott says that in addition to the state’s increased PPE stores, the amount of testing for COVID-19 has also grown, explaining that in just the first half of May, Texas has more than doubled the amount of testing that happened in all of March and April.

Currently, Texas is performing about 25,000 tests per day, the Governor said.

Under the Governor’s plan, employers and employees should implement screening measures as more Texans return to work.

As outlined in Abbott’s updated guidance, gyms will be allowed to reopen on Monday, with certain conditions explained on the Governor’s “Open Texas” website, starting at 25% occupancy. Those guidelines include proper social distancing and sanitizing. Customers should wear gloves while using equipment. Locker rooms and showers will not yet be allowed for reopening Monday. Manufacturers that closed under Abbott’s previous orders will be allowed to reopen Monday as well, at 25% capacity and using staggered staffing to limit interaction. State parks are set to begin honoring reservations starting Monday.

Abbott has stated multiple times this month his team was working with bar owners and health experts to identify safe ways to allow for bars to reopen. Some bars owners participated in soft reopenings over the weekend to prepare for the green light from the state.

Gov. Abbott faces pressure on two fronts. Some Texans want him to open more businesses faster. Last week, tattoo artists and bar owners held rallies outside the Capitol calling on Abbott to let their businesses reopen. On the same day, a different group demonstrated outside the Governor’s Mansion, laying body bags near the front gate. Their message was that opening too soon could lead to more COVID-19 deaths in Texas.

“The Governor is in a tough situation,” explained James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. “There are some people who won’t be happy until there’s an unlimited opening of everything with no limit, and there are other people who will be unhappy if anything every opens up.”

A poll by Nexstar Media and Emerson College showed many Texans are not comfortable returning to normal life as businesses reopen. Even with distancing precautions in place, 68% of Texans polled said they would not feel comfortable going to gyms yet. Nearly 60% said they would not feel comfortable going to restaurants.

“It obviously impacts the economy greatly,” said Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball. “If you have 60% of people saying they’re no longer are comfortable going to a restaurant, just think about all of those jobs that aren’t going to be there when this epidemic is over.”

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Abbott’s approval rating is 54%, according to a Nexstar/Emerson College poll.

“We are getting through this,” Abbott said during the Monday conference. “But now more than ever, we need to work together as one Texas. Be a good neighbor. Be a Texan.”

Timeline:

On April 27, Abbott announced Phase One of his plan, opening restaurants and retailers, which took effect May 1, with a potential to move to Phase Two “as early as May 18,” if Texans can “contain the spread of COVID-19 during that time period.

“We need to see two weeks of data to confirm, no flare up of COVID-19,” Abbott said April 27, encouraging Texans to keep up social distancing.

On May 5, four days into his Phase One plan, Abbott announced expanded rules for hair salons, nail salons, and updated guidance for school graduations.

Abbott said that day the moist important factors for him include means and averages, rather than individual day-to-day spikes. “We’re going to be testing a lot more people,” he explained, “a lot more people are going to test positive, there could very well be the need for more people needing hospitalization.”

“What matters is not how many people are hospitalized,” Abbott said. “What matters is what our hospitalization capacity is.”

As of May 17, Texas had a total of 1,512 people hospitalized. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated 17,390 hospital beds were available, with 1,832 ICU beds and 5,797 ventilators.

The 7-day average positive test rate is 4.66%. According to an analysis of the state data, 57.70% of all cases have recovered, 39.51% are active and 2.80% have died.