Texarkana man charged in connection with asphalt paving scam in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Southwest Arkansas man wanted by the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office for paving scams toward homeowners and senior citizens has been arrested.

According to WPSO, 45-year-old Michael Morris Jeffery of Texarkana, Arkansas is charged with false impersonation, three counts of theft of the assets of the aged, cheating & swindling, and failure to obtain a permit.

On Thursday, July 8, WPSO says Chief Deputy Hank Haynes was traveling on Highway 371 and spotted asphalt equipment at a home. Aware that Webster Parish deputies received numerous complaints about transient asphalt/driveway pavers, the people at the home were asked for identification and valid permits.

It was learned that Jeffery was the same person who was wanted for asphalt scams in the last several weeks. Deputies say in one of those incidents, Jeffery told a resident he was an employee of the Webster Parish Police Jury, which he was not.

“We have numerous complaints about this group’s quality of work and outrageous prices residents were forced to pay,” WPSO Sheriff Jason Parker.

“We will not tolerate individuals or businesses who scam our residents or take advantage of our Senior Citizens.”

If anyone is a victim of Jeffery’s, deputies say you can still file charges by contacting their office at 318-377-1515.