LAFAYETTE (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Teurlings Catholic and Archbishop Shaw featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.
Teurlings defeated Shaw, 27-21, in the Division II select quarterfinals in Lafayette.
Posted:
Updated:
LAFAYETTE (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Teurlings Catholic and Archbishop Shaw featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.
Teurlings defeated Shaw, 27-21, in the Division II select quarterfinals in Lafayette.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now