Testing your pets for COVID-19 is not recommended

No evidence pets can transmit the virus

NEW ORLEANS – In response to two cats in New York testing positive for COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) does not recommend pet owners or animal shelters test most animals.

While testing cats and dogs for COVID-19 is now available through some veterinary industry and diagnostic labs, the tests should only be done in very specific situations in which all three criteria below are met:

Your pet has direct exposure (live in the same household) to a known COVID-19 positive person.

Your pet is showing signs of respiratory illness.

Your pet has received diagnostics for other causes of symptoms of Upper Respiratory Infection such as a respiratory panel.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that people can get COVID-19 from pets. The best place for your animal is inside the home they know and love.

If you aren’t feeling well but are still able to provide care for your pet, please keep them at home with you where they’re most comfortable. With your whole family on board and a plan in place, you’ll feel better about your pet’s safety knowing they’re in good hands no matter what challenges may arise.

In addition, keeping area animal shelters free of long-term care animals allows them to be better prepared for the onset of kitten season, stray pets and animal care cases that require immediate attention.