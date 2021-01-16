Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: Upgraded Bruschetta

NEW ORLEANS – Take Italian bruschetta to the next level for game day. Test Kitchen Taylor is showing you what goes into the upgrade.

Upgraded Bruschetta

Ingredients

1 loaf crusty french/ciabatta bread, sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

4 tbsp basil pesto

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp salt

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup ricotta

honey to drizzle

Directions

Combine chopped tomatoes, olive oil, pesto, and salt – let marinate for 15 minutes.

Rub sliced bread with raw garlic.

Top with ricotta, and marinated tomatoes, drizzle with honey.

Stay tuned for more Big Game Bound Dips and Appetizers right here on WGNO.com!