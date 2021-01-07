Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: Hot Crab Dip

NEW ORLEANS – If you like it hot, then this game day dip is for you. Creole seasoning, hot sauce, and crab – Test Kitchen Taylor says this dip with spice up your life!

Louisiana Hot Crab Dip

Ingredients

½ pound jumbo lump crabmeat (2 cans)

8 ounces cream cheese

½ cup mayonnaise

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons minced green onions

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 teaspoon hot sauce



Directions

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine the first 10 ingredients in a medium bowl and stir. Transfer mixture into a 2-qt. baking dish. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve with toasted crackers.

Stay tuned for more Big Game Bound Dips and Appetizers right here on WGNO.com!