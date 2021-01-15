Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: 7 Layer Taco Bell Dip

NEW ORLEANS – This layered dip is so simple and easy to make, but has a ton of impressive flavor. Test Kitchen Taylor is showing how to make it for game-day!

7 Layer Taco Bell Dip

Ingredients

8 oz whipped cream cheese

1/2 packet taco seasoning

1 can refried beans

1 tub guacamole

1 jar strained chunky salsa

1 bag shredded lettuce

1 can Rotel

6 ox shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

Combine cream cheese and taco seasoning.

Starting at the bottom of a glass dish, layer ingredients, layer an even layer of each ingredient.

Serve with tortilla chips!

Stay tuned for more Big Game Bound Dips and Appetizers right here on WGNO.com!