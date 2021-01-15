Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: 7 Layer Taco Bell Dip

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – This layered dip is so simple and easy to make, but has a ton of impressive flavor. Test Kitchen Taylor is showing how to make it for game-day!

7 Layer Taco Bell Dip
Ingredients
8 oz whipped cream cheese
1/2 packet taco seasoning
1 can refried beans
1 tub guacamole
1 jar strained chunky salsa
1 bag shredded lettuce
1 can Rotel
6 ox shredded cheddar cheese

Directions
Combine cream cheese and taco seasoning.
Starting at the bottom of a glass dish, layer ingredients, layer an even layer of each ingredient.
Serve with tortilla chips!

Stay tuned for more Big Game Bound Dips and Appetizers right here on WGNO.com!

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News