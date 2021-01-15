Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: 7 Layer Taco Bell Dip

NEW ORLEANS – This layered dip is so simple and easy to make, but has a ton of impressive flavor. Test Kitchen Taylor is showing how to make it for game-day!
7 Layer Taco Bell Dip
Ingredients
8 oz whipped cream cheese
1/2 packet taco seasoning
1 can refried beans
1 tub guacamole
1 jar strained chunky salsa
1 bag shredded lettuce
1 can Rotel
6 ox shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Combine cream cheese and taco seasoning.
Starting at the bottom of a glass dish, layer ingredients, layer an even layer of each ingredient.
Serve with tortilla chips!
