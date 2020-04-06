Tesla is designing ventilators using car parts, amid covid-19 pandemic

CNN WIRE – Carmaker Tesla says it’s revving up work to help address the shortage of ventilators for Covid-19 patients, its using car parts to design ventilators.

The engineers say the parts include what’s called a “mixing chamber” from Tesla vehicles, as well as a touchscreen from Tesla’s “model 3” sedan.

It’s unclear when the ventilator may be ready for production, but the carmaker is working with ventilator maker “Medtronic,” and it’s unclear if that company is involved in the design of these ventilators.