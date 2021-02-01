Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 murders responsible for a double homicide

NEW ORLEANS – On January 13, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Deputies responded to a report in Montegut that two women were shot inside of a home in that location. When deputies and the Crime Scene Unit arrived, 34-year-old Brittany Cormier and 37-year-old Hope Nettleton were found suffering gunshot wounds. They were almost immediately pronounced dead. Terrebonne Parish sheriff Tim Soignet says after a swift and thorough investigation, detectives and uncovered who the murderers were.



“Beaux Cormier, 35-years-old. Andrew Eskina, he’s 25 years of age. And Dalvin Wilson, 22 years of age,” Soignet said.

In March 2020, Cormier was arrested for raping his niece. Allegedly, he hired Eskine and Wilson to murder the rape victim so she couldn’t testify. Soignet says, last November, Eskine and Wilson went to Montegut to commit the murder but if it was a failed attempt. On January 13th the men returned to murder Cormier and Nettleton.



“Shooter asking for the rape victim by name and Brittany Cormier tells the shooter she’s the rape victim, accepting her fate to save a life of an actual victim,” Soignet explained. “Hope Nettleson actually struggled with the shooter and was shot fighting him off.”

With the help of neighbors, witnesses, and cameras, Terrebonne Parish Deputies arrested all three men. The message to the families of Cormier and Nettleton?

“I’ll keep them in my prayers because I know it’s a very tragic event,” said Soignet. “But we worked extra hard just to make sure this family gets the closure that they deserve.”