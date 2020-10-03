Terrebonne deputy arrested, fired

HOUMA, LA — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the the termination and arrest of a deputy. According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, the deputy used inappropriate force to detain a man and take him into custody.

The TPSO says the incident happened last weekend. After Soignet was notified about it, he ordered that the deputy be placed on administrative leave immediately.

In the days that followed, the department wrapped up its investigation into what happened. Deputy Jared Rich was terminated and booked on charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office.

The department did not release the name of the alleged victim or any specific details regarding the incident. Rich’s bond was set at $50,000.

“I believe Law Enforcement Officers should be held to a higher standard. If we are going to enforce the laws, then we better abide by them,” Soignet said in a written news release announcing the deputy’s arrest and termination. “I always have believed in policing our own first.”