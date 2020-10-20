Terrace Marshall matchup vs. South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn

BATON ROUGE, La. – After last weekend’s game, Terrace Marshall Jr. still was tied for second in the country in touchdown receptions despite the Tigers’ last-minute open weekend, but Marshall’s next challenge will be against South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, who just earned Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

“He’s got good genes, Joe Horn’s son. Very good, especially in press coverage, gets his hands on you. I know Joe’s proud of him. He’s very hands,” LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron chuckled about the Gamecocks cornerback.

Horn had two interceptions and four pass deflection in South Carolina’s win against Auburn, but during Monday’s presser, Coach O was confident Marshall’s ready to go head-to-head with Horn. He appeared to have a game plan ready but didn’t give the most detail.

“Marshall has an advantage over most guys cause of his athletic ability and his length, and I’m sure we’re going to find a way that Terrace is going to move around. He will not only be against Horn. They’ll be some situations where h’s in the slot, some situations where he’s on the other side of the field, and that’s all I’m a say about that,” Orgeron said with a grin.

