Tennessee salt truck rolls over after hitting patch of black ice

by: Alex Corradetti, WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR/WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials say one of their drivers was salting the roads when their truck hit a patch of black ice and rolled over Monday.

The crash happened on Tennessee SR 269.

TDOT officials do not believe the driver sustained any serious injuries, but he was going to be examined at a hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

On Sunday, TDOT said it was preparing for a winter weather system that was expected to bring ice and heavy snow to large portions of the state, especially in middle and west Tennessee.

In a statement, the department warned drivers about dangerous road conditions and asked that they avoid traveling through Tuesday morning.

“We need drivers to understand that it takes time to clear and treat the roads, and it is never safe to travel in icy conditions. If you must get out, please be mindful of our crews,” TDOT said.

