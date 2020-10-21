Temple Police & FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members

Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple.

In federal grand jury indictments unsealed today, these members of Killas With Aggression Gang, or KWA, are accused of racketeering, federal drug trafficking, and other crimes.

Officers and agents arrested four people Wednesday and already had six others in custody.

Those men arrested today include 39-year-old Jason Mayes, 24-year-old Christopher Meyers, and 27-year-old Reginald Williams

The men already in custody are 27-year-old Desmond Wilkerson, 23-year-old Atorius Williams, 21-year-old Demonta Daniels, 26-year-old Trashawn Alexander, 27-year-old James Whitfield, Jr., and 24-year-old Jyraciel Whitfield.

Officers are still looking for 25-year-old Dominic Johnson.

Desmond Wilkerson, Atorius Williams, Demonta Daniels, James Whitfield, Jr., and Christopher Meyers are all accused of conspiring to commit five murders over the past five years in Temple, Belton, and Hearne.

Johnson, Wilkerson, and Mayse are also accused of selling marijuana in Central Texas over the last six years.

A related federal indictment accuses 25-year-old Christopher Kelso, 21-year-old Emanuel Padilla, and 22-year-old Darius Hellums of robbing a Temple home and shooting a person inside over drugs and guns.

If convicted of these crimes, the suspects could face anywhere from 20 years to life in federal prison.

We will have more on this developing case tonight on FOX44 News at 5:30 p.m.