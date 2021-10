NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A weekend shooting in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood left a teenager in the hospital.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street.

NOPD reports a teenage male was transported to a local hospital by EMS for a gunshot wound.

Police have not yet identified a suspect nor a motive in this case.

This is a developing story. WGNO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.