Teenager killed in 16 car pileup

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH — Louisiana State Police say a 13-year-old girl was killed in a 16 car pileup on Highway 190 near the intersection with Airline Highway.

The crash happened at about 8:30 in the morning on February 23. Troopers say a tractor trailer was eastbound on Hwy 190 when it failed to stop for traffic that was backed up ahead on the road.

Troopers say the big rig collided with several cars and touched of a chain reaction that led to a total of 16 vehicles being involved.

A passenger in one of those cars, 13-year-old Janaria James of Plaquemine, was killed when the car she was riding in was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say toxicology samples were taken from the driver of the big rig. They add that the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.