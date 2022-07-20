ST. JAMES, La. (WGNO)– A crash on a St. James highway Tuesday night, claimed the life of a teenager. Louisiana State Police say another teenager and an adult were also injured in the accident.

Just after 8 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash with severe injury, on Louisiana Highway 18 near Local Road. Investigations revealed a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by a 17-year-old, was headed north on the highway when for reasons unknown, the car went off the right side of the road while inside of a curve.

In efforts to steer the car back onto the roadway, the teenager “overcorrected” sending the vehicle across the road, running into a ditch, and overturning. State troopers say everyone inside of the car was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and were all ejected from the vehicle.

A 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital where she later died. The other two were taken to the hospital suffering from only moderate injuries, their conditions have not been updated.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver as apart of the ongoing investigation into the crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s data shows motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers 14-18 years old in the United States.