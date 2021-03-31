Teen using positive peer pressure to get other teens vaccinated

NEW ORLEANS– 16-year olds are now cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine and younger teens could be next, but will they get the shot?

Maybe they just need some positive peer pressure. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes a look at teens and vaccines.

18-year old, Aishah Abdalah got the COVID-19 vaccine and now she’s encouraging other teens to do the same.

“Even though, I’m not a doctor I can help out in my own way,” she said.

She’s one of the NOLA Ready volunteers at the Convention Center mass vaccination site because she truly believes in vaccines.

“Vaccines work and we should be mindful of our community because it is not only about us it is about our family and friends. I’ve seen a lot of my friends getting vaccinated. It is my responsibility as young people to get vaccinated.

Doctor Leron Finger at Children’s Hospital New Orleans says now that 16-year olds and up are eligible for the vaccine, it is time they get it.

“They tend to congregate in packs, so they spread disease just like young adults have done. This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic. If you are ready to be back in school with friends and do sports with out fear of quarantine at least two weeks. This is the way to do it,” he said.

“Please don’t be afraid. This will be the safest vaccine that mankind has ever known when all data is done,” Dr. Finger said.

As for teens like Aishah, she did exactly what the doctor ordered.

“Pretty excited to come and get my vaccine to finally get it,” she said.

If you’d like to volunteer with NOLA Ready at the vaccination site, click HERE.