New Orleans – New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl injured in the Lower 9th Ward.

It happened just before 4:30 this morning in the 5600 block of North Tonti Street.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was in a car with her boyfriend and the 14-year-old suspect.

They say the suspect pulled a gun during an argument with victim’s boyfriend.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

No word yet on her condition.