Teen arrested after sharing Snapchat falsely ‘spreading’ coronavirus at Walmart

Police have arrested Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, who claimed to have the coronavirus and appeared in a Snapchat video allegedly infecting consumers at a local Walmart.

Maradiaga is charged with violating Texas Penal Code Sec. 22.07 Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony.

She also told police that she doesn’t have COVID-19.

Police said however, they don’t have any proof of that.

Maradiaga was arraigned and her bond set at $20,000 before she was transferred to the Denton County Jail.

As a condition of her bond, Maradiaga is ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon date of release from custody as a precaution.