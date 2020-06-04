Tear gas fired on NOLA protesters on the GNO bridge

New Orleans – After four hours of mostly peaceful demonstrations, a group of protesters walking on the GNO bridge were dispersed with tear gas.

There is no confirmation of what agency fired the tear gas, but Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesman for Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, insists it was not the JPSO.

“We don’t have anyone anywhere near there,” Rivarde told WGNO tonight.

Video from the scene shows a large cloud of gas coming from what appears to be the Tchoupitoulas on-ramp to the bridge. Protesters can be seen grabbing their eyes and shouting for water.

WGNO’s Jacob Bradford, on the scene, says protesters tell him that the tear gas was unprovoked. They said that as they were walking toward a line of NOPD officers on the bridge, the police started firing the tear gas.

But others told Bradford that the NOPD told the protesters they could not come any farther across the bridge. When the protesters continued to walk, they say the NOPD fired the tear gas.

Most of the group has come down from the bridge, but some remain.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.