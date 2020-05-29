Team Right Side of GARDNER REALTORS represents highest priced sale in French Quarter in 2020

NEW ORLEANS— The property, located at 718 Bourbon Street, was listed for $6.6 million and is the only recorded sale of a property on Bourbon Street in 2020.

Team Right Side of GARDENER REALTOR, Samara “Sam” Poché and Jennifer Saltaformaggio, made the sale.

“We were honored to represent this rare piece of Bourbon Street real estate and ensure a beneficial sale for our client and the buyer,” said Sam Poché, “With our private list of potential buyers, we were able to obtain multiple immediate offers before the eventual buyer

came in with the price our seller was looking for.”

The French Quarter property is located on the corner of Orleans and Bourbon. It currently consists of two separate bars downstairs with a restaurant space upstairs. Formerly the home of Johnny White’s on Bourbon, the corner wraparound covered gallery balcony overlooks

Bourbon Street and St. Anthony’s Garden at the back of St Louis Cathedral. The property is Zoned VCE, Vieux Carré Entertainment District.

“Selling property in the French Quarter is our specialty,” says Jennifer Saltaformaggio, “Very few properties on Bourbon street ever transfer, so we always enjoy when there is a coveted piece of property available in the Vieux Carre that can be turned over to someone

who wants to bring something new and exciting to New Orleans.”

Team Right Side recently represented two other highly sought after commercial properties located at 616 and 618 Conti which were sold to two high-profile restaurateurs. Sam and Jennifer are known for their excellent customer service, dedication to their clients, and

impeccable ability to solve problems throughout the real estate process. Sam and Jennifer recently joined GARDNER, REALTORS’ team in December 2019, and are excited to benefit from Gardner’s streamlined marketing and transaction management so they have more time to work directly with buyers and sellers.

Additionally, they are pleased to offer their clients a full-service support team behind each transaction as well as Gardner’s award-winning marketing strategies designed to give each listing maximum exposure both locally and globally.