NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill took to Instagram to announce some very special news to teammates and fans alike on Wednesday (April 27th).

Originally a family of three, the Hills welcomed home baby boy number 2 this week. Named after his father, Bennett Taysom Hill brought in lots of warm welcomes on Hill’s Instagram post as he lay sound asleep.

Hill filled his post with gratitude and love for his wife, Emily, and for this new chapter in his beautiful family.

“My heart is so full as we welcomed another little boy to our family! Bennett Taysom Hill, you are perfect and so loved! Em, you are amazing! So grateful for all of the sacrifices you made to get our baby boy here!” Hill said.

