Task force seizes over $7 million worth of “high grade” marijuana

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. – Louisiana state police have concluded a month’s long investigation targeting members of a drug trafficking organization.

The illegal narcotics were taken from two grow houses in St. Tammany Parish and one in Orleans Parish. Officers say that 5,300 “high grade” marijuana plants were taken from the homes, in addition to multiple pounds of processed marijuana.

The estimated street value of those drugs is over $7 million.

Also seized during the investigation were other drugs such as cocaine and suboxone. Two vehicles, two firearms, and $75,000 in cash were also taken.

Four suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Hung Q Nguyen, Phi Q. Nguyen and Tuan Q. Nguyen were each arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Creation/Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory, Drug Conspiracy and Racketeering.

Hau Trung Pham was also arrested and booked into the jail with two counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

The Louisiana State Police Narcotics/Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of narcotics agents from the Louisiana State Police, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Homeland Security Investigations, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Slidell Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office.

If you would like to report illegal narcotics activity on the Northshore, you can contact the task force at (985) 543-4182.