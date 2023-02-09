TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — Drone footage taken in the Village of Tangipahoa is shedding light on just how severe the damage was following a reported tornado.

Homes were destroyed, trees uprooted, roofs ripped off and debris covered the ground for miles. A mobile home was pulled from the ground and flipped over – the contents of it spewing out into a yard on Tangipahoa Road. Another home’s walls were ripped from the structure, exposing closets and the kitchen. Insultation from these homes was scattered for blocks.

Residents in the area are continuing to recover following the EF-2 tornado, which ripped through the area Wednesday evening (Feb. 9th).

See Footage Here

The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office says there were no reported life-threatening injuries. Officials say four people were taken to the hospital. Of those four, three were trapped in a mobile home that had been lifted and flipped by the tornado.

First responders were on scene within hours after the storm hit. The Sheriff’s Office says because of such a massive response for relief efforts, the population of the village nearly doubled.

Red Cross and the Parish Government are set up in the area supplying residents with resources and provisions like tarps to assist with recovery.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.