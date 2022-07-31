Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a Hammond business Saturday afternoon. The incident reportedly involved two juveniles.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel “Kato” Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.

Deputies say in an attempt to leave the area, the juveniles collided with another vehicle. No injuries were reported from the shooting but one of the teenagers was taken to the hospital due to minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Further investigations revealed that two people were identified as the suspects in the crime, 19-year-old Tommie Alexander who was found and arrested on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Lassare, who is still on the run, is the second suspect and is also wanted on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

There is no description on Lassare. Anyone with information of where Mikel “Kato” Lassare could be is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detectives Division at 985-345-6150 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.554.5245.