Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - The Columbus community gathers together for the "My Black has a Purpose Peace Rally," uniting city leaders, community members, and local activists to support George Floyd, a man killed by Minneapolis Police on May 25, sparking nationwide protests.

At 10 a.m. EDT, participants will begin a march, starting at the intersection of Wynnton Road and Henry Avenue and ending at the Citizens Service Center on Citizens Way.