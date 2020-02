LOS ANGELES (KTLA) -- Thousands of mourners gathered at Staples Center on Monday for a public memorial honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others last month.

The sold-out “celebration of life” event was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, a fitting venue given that the downtown L.A. arena has come to be known as “the house that Kobe built.”