Tales of the Cocktail goes virtual and everybody is invited!

Tales of the Cocktail will feature 29 pre-recorded educational seminars across Tales’ three education streams (Business, Culture and Beyond the Bar), featuring over 80 industry leaders

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Tales of the Cocktail will be held in an entirely digital format this year. The good news is that means everyone is invited to attend and it will be free to access.

Hank Allen sat down with Neal Bodenheimer of the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation to talk about what people can expect this year and what it means to be able to have everyone be apart of it who wants to be.

“We are honored that so many industry luminaries are lending their time and talent to make this caliber of education and programming available to the global spirits community,” said Caroline Rosen, President of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. “This has been an incredibly challenging year, and while it’s not quite the same as gathering together in New Orleans, we are grateful to have this platform and time to be together to collectively forge a path ahead and become a catalyst for change.”

For more information and to register for free go to https://talesofthecocktail.org/