TAF Coaches Caravan Kicks off 2020 Season Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) and LSU Athletics announced that Coaches Caravan Online will kick off the LSU football season in a virtual format. The virtual event will be held on Thursday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m., and will be streamed to TAF’s Facebook page.

This installment of the TAF Coaches Caravan will include director of athletics Scott Woodward , former LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, TAF president and CEO Rick Perry, senior associate AD for health and wellness Shelly Mullenix , senior associate AD for external communications Robert Munson , LSU football director of player development Eddie Kennison , and director of athletic equipment Louis Bourgeois .



Event goers will hear from the coaches and special guests in the hour-long virtual event moderated by former Tiger and host of the 104.5 ESPN Radio show Hangin’ with Hester and Hanny, Jacob Hester.



The Facebook live stream is free and open to all Tiger fans. To find TAF on Facebook, visit facebook.com/lsutaf. For more information or questions, email info@lsutaf.org.

About Tiger Athletic Foundation

Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) is a private, nonprofit, corporation dedicated to supporting LSU and its Athletic Program. TAF is exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Since 1987, TAF’s members have enhanced the lives of every student-athlete on every team by providing financial support for programs and facilities that ensure the opportunity to win in the classroom, on the field, and in life.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)