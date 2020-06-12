T.G.I.F! Perfect forecast for the weekend ahead

What a different forecast for the weekend ahead from last Saturday’s and Sunday’s!

Sky conditions will stay beautiful all night tonight until next Friday as high pressure dominates our region.

This is why humidity remains low, and rain throughout southeast Louisiana won’t return anytime soon.

Sunshine continues tomorrow to Monday as we welcome Phase 2 re-openings across New Orleans or elsewhere locally.



Remember sunscreen when going outside as UV indices in our area are very considerable.



Drink plenty of water, too, staying hydrated while temperatures near low 90s during each afternoon on tap.

Boating activity may be best Sunday when marine winds settle down.

Enjoy your gorgeous outlook out there!