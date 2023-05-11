NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As concerns rise regarding billing practices and utility compliance for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, the absence of Executive Director Ghassan Korban at Thursday’s (May 11th) City Council meeting was particularly concerning to the members.

According to council members, the Sewerage and Water Board (S&WBD) is required to attend Council meetings when asked, and on Thursday, Korban was expected to address the agency’s failure to present a quarterly report due in March.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno said she’s spoken to S&WBD members who say they want better communication from the Council, and yet the agency did not send a representative to the meeting.

Councilman Oliver Thomas said the S&WBD’s “disregard” for rules is disrespectful to them and to their constituents.

“We’re trying to help them in spite of themselves. They have no idea how far and how distant their relationship with their ratepayers is,” said Thomas, “(and) no idea how much they need this body, to strengthen that relationship when it comes time to ask for something that they need from their ratepayers,” Thomas said.

In response, a S&WBD spokesperson said that Korban was recovering from surgery, and that the agency did not realize it had missed the deadline for the report that was due in March.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.