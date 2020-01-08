SWAT agents rescue cat during drug bust

Click here for updates on this story

PAULDING COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — A SWAT team working a drug bust did more than seize narcotics when they unexpectedly had to rescue a cat.

Agents were at a home in Paulding County with a search warrant to seize drugs. Once inside the home, they located a well where one of the owner’s cats had fallen.

With no hesitation, agents secured the scene then proceeded to rescue to cat.

Suspects, who have not been identified, were also arrested along with the seizure of narcotics.