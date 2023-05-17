OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 15, 2023, officials of Swartz Lower Elementary School announced that the school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first Book Vending Machine.

Photo courtesy of Swartz Lower Elementary School

Officials confirmed that students will be able to earn tokens by receiving Accelerated Reader points or displaying good behavior. The tokens can be used in the machine for a new book that students get to keep.

We can’t wait to use this for years to come! Swartz Lower Elementary School

