“Swamp deer” on the loose in the Audubon Zoo after Ida

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – A “swamp deer” is on the loose in the Audubon Zoo.

Also known as a Barasingha, three of them escaped their enclosure via a fence on Sunday, August 29.

According to the Audubon Zoo, “On-site staff worked to corral the two deer and secure them back in their habitat but one deer is unaccounted for at this time – but it is likely still on Zoo grounds.”

Zoo staff are waiting for a time when it is safe to search the grounds for the missing deer.

The missing deer is not considered dangerous.

The Audubon Zoo says the Barasingha “are a medium-sized deer found in India and Nepal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News