“Swamp deer” on the loose in the Audubon Zoo after Ida

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – A “swamp deer” is on the loose in the Audubon Zoo.

Also known as a Barasingha, three of them escaped their enclosure via a fence on Sunday, August 29.

According to the Audubon Zoo, “On-site staff worked to corral the two deer and secure them back in their habitat but one deer is unaccounted for at this time – but it is likely still on Zoo grounds.”

Zoo staff are waiting for a time when it is safe to search the grounds for the missing deer.

The missing deer is not considered dangerous.

The Audubon Zoo says the Barasingha “are a medium-sized deer found in India and Nepal.