Suspects wanted for auto theft on Washington Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate two suspects who are wanted in connection with an auto theft that occurred on May 18, 2020, in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

At or around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, the pictured subjects were reportedly observed in possession of the victim’s stolen white BMW convertible at a gas station located near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered the same day around 5:30 p.m., parked inside of an apartment complex located in the 5100 block of Bundy Road.

Anyone with information that can help Sixth District detectives identify and locate the pictured subjects is asked to call 504-658-6060, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.