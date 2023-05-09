All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 15, 2023, Deaundrey D. Cole and Paul E. Bryant will begin trial for the triple homicide that took place on May 13, 2017, in Monroe, La.

On May 13, 2017, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on South 3rd Street. During the investigation, officers learned that three victims died as a result of gunshot wounds.

According to the affidavit, the victims appeared to have been shot with a large caliber gun, and a shell casing to an assault rifle was located by authorities at the crime scene. Officials confirmed that two witnesses allegedly saw Cole with an assault rifle on May 13, 2017, around the time of the shootings and he was also seen in a Yukon/Tahoe-style vehicle.

According to officials, one witness advised that Cole was aggravated and allegedly armed himself with an assault rifle, entering a tan Tahoe/Yukon vehicle. The witness also mentioned that Cole allegedly exited the vehicle with the rifle and allegedly stated, “I told them that I was going to get them.”

On May 31, 2017, officers made contact with a male subject and he advised officials that he and Darvis “DJ” Jones were at the corner of South 3rd Street and Plum Street where Cole allegedly attempted to sell cocaine. According to the male subject, Cole was showing a bag of powder and noticed that Jones possessed a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Cole wanted to purchase the handgun from Jones. Jones then allegedly told the male subject that he was about to “make a move” on Cole.

Once Jones pointed his gun at Cole, the male subject pulled out his handgun to assist Jones. According to the affidavit, Jones robbed Cole of his money and cocaine. Cole then left the area in his vehicle.

When the male subject and Jones walked down South 3rd Street, the male subject observed Cole’s vehicle and witnessed Cole in the passenger seat. According to the affidavit, Cole fired his weapon once as Jones proceeded to fire his handgun twice at Cole’s vehicle.

As Cole’s vehicle left the scene, it returned and numerous gunshots were fired towards Jones and the male subject. Once the male subject and Jones ran to an alley, Jones collapsed to the ground and the male subject fled the scene.

According to officials, Jones died from a gunshot wound in the alley where the male subject had last seen him. Officials also confirmed that Deborah Collins and Florica Green were at a residence on South 3rd Street when the shooting took place.

Collins and Green were struck by bullets, causing them to die from their injuries. According to the affidavit, the male subject said that the same guy who Jones robbed was the same person who he witnessed shooting at Jones and the residence.

Investigators also made contact with another witness on May 16, 2017. According to the affidavit, the witness received a call on May 14, 2017, and was advised that the shooting took place on South 3rd Street. The witness was informed that Jones was found deceased in an alley.

Once the witness exited their residence, they witnessed Bryant, Cole, another male subject named “Josh”, and an unknown male exiting a Tahoe. Bryant and Cole were allegedly holding AK-47 assault rifles and “Josh” was allegedly holding what appeared to be a shotgun.

The witness also observed silver shell casings falling out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle. According to the affidavit, the witness also heard Cole say, “This ain’t over until I get ‘Qua.'” Bryant was observed having blood on his t-shirt and the group of males was allegedly seen throwing shell casings into a grass lot east of the witness’s residence.