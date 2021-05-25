Suspects in botched 2019 CVS robbery Uptown plead guilty to federal charges

NEW ORLEANS — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced guilty pleas from a pair of suspects in a botched robbery at a CVS pharmacy on Prytania Street.

Alan Parson and Richard Sansbury pleaded guilty to a list of charges.

The robbery happened on June 17, 2019, at a 24 hour CVS pharmacy in the 4900 block of Prytania Street. Much of what happened was recorded by the store’s security cameras and by the body cameras worn by NOPD officers who responded to the scene.

During the crime, the pair tied up workers at the store and stole bottles of drugs then got into a gunfight with NOPD officers as they tried to make their escape.

One officer was shot in the shoulder. Parson was also shot multiple times and was apprehended at the scene. Sansbury was shot in the leg and was able to escape into the neighborhood only to be arrested house later while hiding in the back yard of a home on Upperline Street.

Parson and Sansbury will be sentenced on August 24.