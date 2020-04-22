Suspect Wanted in Third District Theft

The NOPD is seeking to locate a suspect in the investigation of a theft that occurred on April 20, 2020 in the 4100 block of Canal Street.

At about 7:26 p.m., the pictured subject was seen on video surveillance approaching the rear of a restaurant in the 4100 block of Canal Street. The subject was then seen entering the unlocked walk-in freezer and taking approximately $300 in various meat products before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident or to the identity of this subject is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.