All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection with stabbing incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 23) in Gretna.

According to reports, around 11:45 p.m. a victim reported the suspect arrived at his home in the 10 block of Westbank Expressway and allegedly stabbed him.

Police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Randy Holmes, pictured above.

He is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.