Suspect Sought for Multiple Burglary Incidents

The NOPD is investigating an auto burglary incident that occurred on April 18, 2020 in the 800 block of South Peters Street.

At about 9:25 a.m., the pictured unknown male allegedly entered the victim’s unlocked van and stole more than 10 tools from the interior portion of the vehicle. The unknown male is clad in a New York Yankee’s baseball cap with a light tan shirt with a fluorescent work vest and dark colored pants with brown boots. The suspect also wore a black face mask around his mouth area. The suspect then fled the scene driving a burgundy Chevy Silverado truck with chrome rims.

This suspect is also believed to be the perpetrator of a theft incident that occurred in the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue in the Third District on April 14.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.