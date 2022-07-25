Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the person they say is responsible for the armed robbery of a Hollygrove business Sunday.

According to offices, the alleged suspect walked into a business in the 9100 block of Airline Highway, with a gun in hand demanding money from the clerk. The suspect got about $1,500 before running away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.