Suspect killed in MO officer-involved shooting after hitting officer with car, police say

A shoplifting suspect was shot and killed by an officer at Chesterfield Outlet Malll, in Missouri. A second officer was nearly hit by a car that was reportedly stolen.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOV ) — A shoplifting suspect was shot and killed by an officer at a Chesterfield outlet mall Tuesday just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the Polo store at the Chesterfield Outlet Mall on North Outer 40 Road after someone called about a group of suspicious people.

When police arrived, they tried to stop the group of four in the parking lot. One suspect complied but police said the three others jumped into a vehicle. Authorities said the car was reported stolen.

The driver reportedly hit the gas and crashed into one of the officers, who was standing in front of the car, and the suspect who had complied with police.

“Our officers were yelling at them to stop. One of the subjects from what I’m told complied. The other ones got in the vehicle and they attempted to elude capture,” Sergeant Keith Rider with Chesterfield police said.

The officer was thrown onto the hood of the car, and then the driver put the car in reverse and hit the gas again, according to police. When the officer was hit by the car, he fired his service weapon hitting the driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second officer was nearly hit by the car.

Both the officer and the suspect hit by the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other three suspects were taken into custody.

The St. Louis County Police Department is now leading the investigation. They said only one officer fired his weapon. He is 35-years-old with 12 years of law enforcement experience.