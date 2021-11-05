Suspect jumps from Westbank Expressway following gunfight with police

GRENTA, La (WGNO) The Gretna Police Department says a traffic stop turned into a chase that led to a gunfight and a suspect jumping from the elevated Westbank Expressway.

It started at about 7:30 tonight when an officer noticed a car with multiple traffic violations, according to Deputy Chief Jason DeMarco. Police say the suspect’s car sped away with the officer’s police cruiser following — lights and siren operating.

At that point, police say the car headed onto the Westbank Expressway where it ran into the back of another car, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Gretna police say their officer followed to the crash scene and attempted to approach the suspect on foot when the man began firing at the officer who returned fire. Nobody was hit by any of the bullets.

The suspect began running from the officer and jumped from the elevated expressway. Other officers where waiting below and grabbed the man when he landed. Police say he was taken to University Medical Center and was stable and alert at last word.

As of deadline Friday evening, police did not release the suspect’s name or have a final list of pending charges but expected it would be several.