NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An arrest was made in the case of an attempted carjacking of an RTA bus in New Orleans East Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 20-year-old Terrence Johnson attempted to steal the bus from the 7700 block of Grant Street.

NOPD said through investigation Johnson was identified and arrested on a charge of attempted armed carjacking.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free at 1-877-903-7867.