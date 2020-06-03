Suspect in Aniah Blanchard Capital Murder in court for charges of biting corrections officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last year in Auburn was in court Wednesday afternoon, facing additional charges of biting and kicking corrections officers at the Lee County Detention Facility.

During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, a Lee County judge decided there was enough evidence against 30-year old Ibraheem Yazeed to send the case to a grand jury. The case involves second-degree assault charges levied against Yazeed after he allegedly refused to go back into his cell, bit a corrections officer on the leg and kicked another back on March 23.



Yazeed reportedly refused to go back into his cell started becoming hostile to the commands even after he was warned a taser would be deployed. According to court documents, officers continued to give Yazeed verbal commands, and Officer Carroll Gave him one while having his taser out, and Yazeed refused to enter his cell. Carroll then deployed the taser on Yazeed, who allegedly started swinging at and kicking Carroll. Yazeed was then tased several more times, and the other officers began hitting Yazeed with batons. Officer Dunlap responded to assist, and while attempting to gain control of Yazeed, Yazeed bit Officer Dunlap on the lower leg. Corrections Officers were able to gain control of Yazeed and place him into his cell.

Yazeed has been in jail since being caught in Escambia County, Florida, since November 7, 2019, for warrants of kidnapping Aniah Blanchard, who had been reported missing since October 23 in Auburn. On November 25, Blanchard’s remains were found in the woods outside Shorter in Macon County.

Yazeed has a history of violent encounters with law enforcement. He reportedly got in a fight with arresting officers when he was found in Florida and was seen with a swollen eye in his booking mugshot.

In January 2012, he was charged with trying to kill two Montgomery police officers by ramming his car into the side of their squad car. However, a grand jury never indicted him in the case. In 2017, he was arrested for aggravated battery on a police officer in Kansas.

Yazeed also has a separate case in Montgomery, where he is charged with robbing a man, beating him and holding him against his will, and beating another man “near death.”

Yazeed will be back in court next week on June 3 for the preliminary hearing in the capital murder case of Aniah Blanchard.