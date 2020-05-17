Suspect dead after manhunt near Baton Rouge

A man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy in East Baton Rouge parish during a car chase Sunday morning is dead.

This after an hours-long manhunt, according to Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

La enforcement found the suspect near the Amite River in a wooded area.

All homes in the area were ordered to evacuate during the manhunt.

An EBRSO spokesperson told our sister station the search began after the suspect didn’t pull over during a traffic stop near Airline Highway and Pecue Road just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

During the chase the suspect is said to have fired out the back window of a Chevrolet Suburban before crashing. The Sheriff’s spokesperson said more shots were fired he fled into the wooded area with a rifle.

The deputy received a graze wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital where he has since been discharged.

At this time no names have been released.